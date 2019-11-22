Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UK’s disgraced Prince Andrew faces uncertain role in future
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 22, 2019 10:52 am EST
A combination photo of the front-pages of British newspapers on Thursday Nov. 21, 2019 headlining the scandal surrounding Britain's Prince Andrew. Lawyers for victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein say Britain's Prince Andrew should speak to U.S. investigators immediately, after the prince withdrew from royal duties over what he called his "ill-judged association" with the convicted pedophile. (AP Photo)
LONDON — Prince Andrew is scaling back travel and facing an uncertain future as he steps away from the royal role he has embraced during his entire adult life.
The 59-year-old prince has suffered numerous setbacks in the six days since the broadcast of a disastrous TV interview from Buckingham Palace. During that interview, he defended his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in a New York prison in August in what New York’s medical examiner ruled was a suicide.
The Times newspaper said in an editorial Friday that the debacle demonstrates the need for “urgent reform” of the royal household. The paper urged Andrew’s older brother and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, to take steps to streamline and make the royal family “more modest.”