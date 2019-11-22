Loading articles...

UK praised for bringing back some British orphans from Syria

LONDON — The U.K.’s decision to allow some British orphans from Syria to come back home has drawn praise from an international charity.

Save the Children UK said Friday the government’s decision is a “triumph of compassion” that would allow the children to lead full lives.

The London-based agency’s Alison Griffin said they are “innocent children” who were subjected to terrible circumstances.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Thursday evening that the orphans would be allowed to return to Britain. Most of them come from families of suspected Islamic State extremists who had left Britain to fight in Syria.

Save the Children says some 60 British children are trapped after fleeing areas that used to be in Islamic State control.

Kurdish officials say three British children have been handed over to U.K. authorities.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 403 east of Hwy 6N, the left lane is blocked with a collision. Slow from east of the Lincoln Alexander pkwy.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:18 AM
If you’re coming into #Toronto from the Barrie area there are some lake effect rain showers/flurries this morning (…
Latest Weather
Read more