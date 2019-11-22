Loading articles...

UK police make new arrest over people-smuggling truck deaths

LONDON — British police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man from Northern Ireland over the deaths of 39 people from Vietnam who were found in a refrigerated container truck last month.

Essex Police says the man was detained early Friday on a highway northwest of London, on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

British police have already charged 25-year-old Maurice Robinson, a truck driver also from Northern Ireland, with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.

In Ireland, 22-year-old Eamonn Harrison faces U.K. extradition proceedings on charges of manslaughter. Several other people have been arrested in Vietnam.

The bodies were found Oct. 23 in the English town of Grays. Police say the victims were from Vietnam and aged 15 to 44.

The Associated Press

