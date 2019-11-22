Loading articles...

Trump claims he’s why China didn’t crush Hong Kong protests

President Donald Trump listens during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump claims he’s the reason China hasn’t taken steps to crush pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Trump says he asked his “friend” Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) not to send in the military.

Trump told “Fox & Friends” in a telephone interview Friday that he told Xi that efforts to quash the protests would complicate negotiations for a U.S.-China trade deal.

China has warned it will retaliate against the U.S. if Trump signs a bill supporting the Hong Kong protests.

Trump didn’t say whether he’d veto the bill but said “we have to stand with Hong Kong, but I’m also standing with President Xi.”

Trump says if it weren’t for him “thousands of people would have been killed in Hong Kong right now and you wouldn’t have any riots.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 50 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching the 400 express, the left lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle. minor delay from Keele express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:16 AM
As of 8am, Nov 22, it feels more like -3 at #Toronto YYZ with gusty wind out of the wnw. Big change from very early…
Latest Weather
Read more