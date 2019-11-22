Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump claims he’s why China didn’t crush Hong Kong protests
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 22, 2019 9:42 am EST
President Donald Trump listens during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump claims he’s the reason China hasn’t taken steps to crush pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.
Trump says he asked his “friend” Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) not to send in the military.
Trump told “Fox & Friends” in a telephone interview Friday that he told Xi that efforts to quash the protests would complicate negotiations for a U.S.-China trade deal.
China has warned it will retaliate against the U.S. if Trump signs a bill supporting the Hong Kong protests.
Trump didn’t say whether he’d veto the bill but said “we have to stand with Hong Kong, but I’m also standing with President Xi.”
Trump says if it weren’t for him “thousands of people would have been killed in Hong Kong right now and you wouldn’t have any riots.”
The Associated Press
