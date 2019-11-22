Loading articles...

Students hope ruling restores funds to campus organizations

A general view of the Ryerson University campus in Toronto, is seen on Thursday, January 17, 2019. The Ontario Government has announced it's changes to student tuition programmes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Student groups who won a court challenge against the provincial government say they hope funding to campus organizations can be restored as soon as possible.

An Ontario Divisional Court ruling Thursday struck down a directive making some post-secondary student fees optional, saying it is inconsistent with the schools’ autonomy.

The government has said the goal of the initiative was to give students more control over how they spend their money.

But the Canadian Federation of Students has called it an attempt to silence voices that hold the government accountable, such as student unions and campus media.

Kayla Weiler, the federation’s Ontario representative, says she is unsure if the fee schedule and full funding for those groups can resume for next semester or next year.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general says the government is reviewing the court ruling.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: Update: - the driver of the vehicle reportedly struck up to 15 vehicles and a home - serious damage to some of the vehic…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:16 AM
As of 8am, Nov 22, it feels more like -3 at #Toronto YYZ with gusty wind out of the wnw. Big change from very early…
Latest Weather
Read more