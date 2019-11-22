Loading articles...

Sri Lankan leader appoints Cabinet, swears in brother as PM

Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stands for the national anthem at the presidential secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to name his Cabinet later, on the advice of the new prime minister. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s new president has appointed a 15-member interim Cabinet including his brother as prime minister.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was elected last week, also said Friday he would call a parliamentary election as early as allowed. The parliamentary term ends next August, and the constitution allows the president to dissolve Parliament in March and go for an election.

He is expected to secure a majority in the 225-member Parliament to run the administration.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa was defence minister when his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa was president and both enjoy support from majority Sinhala Buddhists for ending a devastating civil war.

The president sought his Cabinet’s support to implement the policy pledges that brought him to power and urged them to fulfil the aspirations of the public who wanted political change.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 26 minutes ago
Good morning GTA! All collector lanes between the Allen and HWY 400 are closed on the WB 401 for construction. Othe…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:06 PM
*TIMELINE: Winds picking up with gusts 60-70 km/h tonight (stronger near lake) and while you're at the bus stop in…
Latest Weather
Read more