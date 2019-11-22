Loading articles...

Sheriff: Missing girl’s taken to jail after suicide attempt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 27-year-old mother of a missing 5-year-old girl has been released from the hospital and taken to jail on charges of child neglect and giving false information to law enforcement.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s officials said Brianna Williams tried to kill herself after remains believed to be Taylor Williams were found Nov. 12 near Demopolis, Alabama.

Williams reported her daughter missing Nov. 6. She stopped co-operating with authorities after they found inconsistencies in her story. Williams is a petty officer at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

Arrest documents show a neighbour often saw the child alone at their apartment complex. Records show she last attended day care April 29.

The remains found haven’t been positively identified.

The Florida Times-Union reports the child’s grandparents say they last saw her a year ago.

A lawyer isn’t listed on jail records.

The Associated Press

