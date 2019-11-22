Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Severe flooding in Republic of Congo displaces 50,000 people
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 22, 2019 9:53 am EST
BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of the Congo — The Republic of Congo’s government has declared a state of natural disaster in three territories after severe flooding displaced at least 50,000 people.
The Council of Ministers said weeks of heavy rains in Likouala, La Cuvette and Plateaux territories have destroyed homes and infrastructure. The government says severe flooding has caused the loss of plantations, livestock and food reserves and led to a resurgence of waterborne diseases.
The council says some 50,000 people along the Congo River are in a state of distress.
Victor Ngassi, secretary general of Makotipoko more than 400 kilometres (248 miles) upstream of Brazzaville, says his district has registered one death.
He says people are starving and waiting for government help.
The Associated Press
