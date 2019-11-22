Loading articles...

Puerto Rico governor’s mansion to feature original colour

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Crews are painting the historic governor’s mansion in Puerto Rico’s capital to match its original colour from the 16th century.

Officials said Friday that 130 coats of paint were extracted from the mansion’s walls during a 2015 project to identify the original grey colour.

The currently baby blue mansion is known as the Palacio de Santa Catalina and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The mansion was last painted was after Hurricane Maria hit the U.S. territory in September 2017 as a Category 4 storm.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEAR: SB Bayview ramp to EB 401 has reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:37 PM
Cold and windy this afternoon. While it's chilly today the weekend looks pretty seasonal.
Latest Weather
Read more