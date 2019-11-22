Loading articles...

Police: Baby in Texas restaurant’s trash can was stillborn

IRVING, Texas — Police in suburban Dallas say investigators have determined that a newborn found dead inside of a trash can at an Applebee’s restaurant was stillborn.

The infant was found inside of a bathroom on July 26, and Irving police said then they believed the mother had given birth inside the restroom. On Thursday, police said detectives determined that the infant was stillborn and that the case has been referred to prosecutors to determine whether abuse of a corpse charges should be filed against the 29-year-old mother.

The newborn’s body was found by restaurant employees who were cleaning the bathroom about 30 minutes after the mother left.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 39 minutes ago
UPDATE: In Oshawa, Stevenson is now closed from Gibb to Champlain. Could be closed for a couple more hours - plan an alternate.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 13 minutes ago
As of 8am, Nov 22, it feels more like -3 at #Toronto YYZ with gusty wind out of the wnw. Big change from very early…
Latest Weather
Read more