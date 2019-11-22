Loading articles...

Poland approves controversial judges to constitutional court

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s parliament has elected three new judges to the constitutional court who were nominated by the conservative ruling party, including two who have drawn sharp criticism from the opposition.

The appointees to the constitutional Tribunal approved late Thursday are raising more concerns about Poland’s judiciary. The president must still approve them.

The most controversial is Stanislaw Piotrowicz, a former communist-era state prosecutor and architect of laws pushed by the ruling Law and Justice party that the European Union says erode judicial independence.

The other is Krystyna Pawlowicz, a jurist and former lawmaker known whose radical rhetoric had at one point prompted the ruling Law and Justice party to say she would leave politics.

Piotrowicz lost his seat in parliament in October elections.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 403 east of Hwy 6N, the left lane is blocked with a collision. Slow from east of the Lincoln Alexander pkwy.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:18 AM
If you’re coming into #Toronto from the Barrie area there are some lake effect rain showers/flurries this morning (…
Latest Weather
Read more