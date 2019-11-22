Loading articles...

Palestinians: Israeli settlers torch cars in West Bank

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — Palestinian officials say Israeli settlers attacked five villages in the occupied West Bank overnight, torching vehicles and olive trees, and leaving graffiti on the walls of homes.

Ghassan Daghlas, a spokesman for the Nablus governorate, says the Jewish settlers set fire to five cars and spray-painted graffiti on more than 20 others. Villagers circulated photos of the damage on social media.

Israeli police say they are investigating the reports and that police and military units will visit the area.

Hundreds of thousands of Jewish settlers live in the West Bank, which Israel occupied in the 1967 Mideast War. The Palestinians claim the West Bank as part of their future state.

The Associated Press

