More than 50 vehicles pile up in crash on Denver road

DENVER — Police say more than 50 vehicles were involved in a weather-related crash in west Denver.

Injuries were reported in the pileup about 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, but Denver police say none are considered life-threatening.

The accident happened along eastbound 6th Avenue near southbound I-25. Both directions of 6th Avenue were later closed in that area.

The Associated Press

