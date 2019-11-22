Loading articles...

Mexico arrests judge linked by US to notorious cartel

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities have arrested a judge who the U.S. Treasury Department alleges is linked to Jalisco New Generation, one of the country’s bloodiest drug cartels.

Mexico’s General Council of the Judiciary had presented a complaint to federal prosecutors in May against Isidro Avelar Gutiérrez for purported “asset irregularities and additional income.”

Earlier that month the U.S. Treasury designated and sanctioned him under the Kingpin Act “because of his actions on behalf” of Jalisco New Generation and an allied group known as Los Cuinis.

U.S. authorities alleged Avelar Gutiérrez took bribes from the organizations “in exchange for providing favourable judicial rulings to their senior members.”

The General Council of the Judiciary announced Friday’s arrest in Guadalajara, saying in a statement that he was being taken to Mexico City.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: WB 403 ramp to QEW.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:37 PM
Cold and windy this afternoon. While it's chilly today the weekend looks pretty seasonal.
Latest Weather
Read more