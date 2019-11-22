Loading articles...

Merkel says climate change, digitalization top challenges

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, right, chairwomen of the German Christian Democratic party (CDU), and the party's secretary general Paul Ziemiak, left, arrive for a venue walkabout in Leipzig, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 prior to this week's CDU party convention in Leipzig. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

BERLIN — Taking the stage exactly 14 years after becoming German chancellor, Angela Merkel has told party faithful in Leipzig she had never imagined being in power for so long, but that the work isn’t done.

Merkel reminded her Christian Democratic Party convention Friday that since 2005 they’d brought unemployment to record lows and weathered the world financial crisis.

But she says with new challenges like digital transformation and the fight against climate change, the party needs to look to the future, while overcoming new pressures like Russian aggression and trade disputes with the U.S.

Merkel says: “we need to find solutions for the world of tomorrow” and ensure that the CDU is the party of “Germany’s strong centre.”

She says: “I want to continue to work for that as chancellor.”

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: ALL CLEAR!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:18 AM
If you’re coming into #Toronto from the Barrie area there are some lake effect rain showers/flurries this morning (…
Latest Weather
Read more