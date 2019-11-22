Markets Right Now: Stocks start higher on Wall Street

Loading articles...

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Technology companies and banks are leading stocks slightly higher on Wall Street in early trading, putting the market on track for its first gain since Monday.

Oracle rose 1.2% in the first few minutes of trading Friday and Wells Fargo added 0.9%.

The gains weren’t enough to erase a weekly loss for the S&P 500 index, which is on track to break a six-week winning streak.

The gains were broad. In a sign investors were feeling more optimistic, safe-play sectors like utilities were pulling up the rear.

The S&P 500 rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 3,108.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44 points, or 0.1%, to 27,808. The Nasdaq added 15 points, or 0.2%, to 8,521.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.76%.

