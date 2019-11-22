Loading articles...

Man wounded in shootout guilty of shooting at deputies

BARTOW, Fla. — A Florida man who was wounded during a shootout with deputies has been convicted of attempted murder.

The Ledger reports that 34-year-old Joshua Imhoff was found guilty Thursday of firing gunshots at seven Polk County deputies. He faces up to life in prison at a Dec. 5 sentencing.

Investigators say Imhoff’s ex-girlfriend called 911 in January 2018 and reported that he sent her threatening messages and a photo of a gun. Deputies spotted Imhoff’s truck about an hour later near Interstate 4, southwest of Orlando. They say he shot at them during a chase, but he was eventually forced to stop.

Deputies say Imhoff came at them with a knife, prompting one deputy in open fire.

___

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: WB 403 ramp to QEW.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:37 PM
Cold and windy this afternoon. While it's chilly today the weekend looks pretty seasonal.
Latest Weather
Read more