Man arrested after vehicle crashes into Lansdowne storefront
by News Staff
Posted Nov 22, 2019 5:23 am EST
Last Updated Nov 22, 2019 at 5:23 am EST
A store on Lansdowne is damaged after a vehicle crashed into on Nov. 22, 2019. CITYNEWS/Gaetan Belair
A man in his 30s has been arrested after a vehicle crashed into the front of a store in the city’s west end overnight.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Lansdowne Avenue, just north of Bloor Street West, around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
The driver allegedly fled the scene after the crash but police were able to track him down and place him in custody.
The crash caused extensive damage to the front of the building. The tenants living in the apartment above the store were ordered out of their home because fire crews were concerned about the structural integrity of the building.
There has been no word on what caused the crash but police are investigating if impairment was a factor.