Loading articles...

Maltese police search yacht amid journalist slaying probe

Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech is accompanied by police during a search of his yacht at the dock of Portomaso, Malta, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Fenech was arrested Wednesday, then released on police bail late Thursday as investigators try to find a mastermind of the 2017 murder of investigative reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia on the small island nation. (AP Photo/stringer)

VALLETTA, Malta — Maltese police have searched the yacht of a local businessman, who’s being questioned about the car-bomb slaying of an investigative journalist.

Businessman Yorgen Fenech was arrested Wednesday, then released on police bail late Thursday as investigators try to find the mastermind of the 2017 car-bomb assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on the small island nation.

Police brought Fenech back for questioning after, in his presence on Friday, they searched his yacht. Earlier in the week, Malta’s military had stopped the yacht from leaving Malta with the businessman aboard.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has described the investigation as “the biggest our country has seen.”

Authorities can keep someone in custody only 48 hours without pressing charges. But they can bring the person in anew for questioning, as happened Friday.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 39 minutes ago
UPDATE: In Oshawa, Stevenson is now closed from Gibb to Champlain. Could be closed for a couple more hours - plan an alternate.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 13 minutes ago
As of 8am, Nov 22, it feels more like -3 at #Toronto YYZ with gusty wind out of the wnw. Big change from very early…
Latest Weather
Read more