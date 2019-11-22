Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Judge concludes Illinois man innocent in 1999 fatal shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 22, 2019 11:09 am EST
KANKAKEE, Ill. — A judge has concluded that an Illinois man who spent nearly 20 years behind bars wasn’t guilty of a crime in the fatal shooting that sent him to prison.
The Chicago Tribune reports Kankakee County Judge Michael Sabol granted Terrence Haynes a certificate of innocence Thursday after determining Haynes shouldn’t have been charged in the fatal 1999 shooting of Cezaire Murrell. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe joined in the petition of innocence.
A jury convicted Haynes of murder after a trial in which an 11-year-old witness testified Murrell was unarmed when Haynes shot him. But that witness — now an adult — recanted his testimony and says his cousin and another Kankakee County prosecutor encouraged him to lie.
An appellate court earlier this year ordered Haynes’ release from prison.
The Associated Press
