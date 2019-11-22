Loading articles...

Judge concludes Illinois man innocent in 1999 fatal shooting

KANKAKEE, Ill. — A judge has concluded that an Illinois man who spent nearly 20 years behind bars wasn’t guilty of a crime in the fatal shooting that sent him to prison.

The Chicago Tribune reports Kankakee County Judge Michael Sabol granted Terrence Haynes a certificate of innocence Thursday after determining Haynes shouldn’t have been charged in the fatal 1999 shooting of Cezaire Murrell. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe joined in the petition of innocence.

A jury convicted Haynes of murder after a trial in which an 11-year-old witness testified Murrell was unarmed when Haynes shot him. But that witness — now an adult — recanted his testimony and says his cousin and another Kankakee County prosecutor encouraged him to lie.

An appellate court earlier this year ordered Haynes’ release from prison.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 34 minutes ago
STALLED VEHICLE - SB DVP south of Bloor, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:16 AM
As of 8am, Nov 22, it feels more like -3 at #Toronto YYZ with gusty wind out of the wnw. Big change from very early…
Latest Weather
Read more