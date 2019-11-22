Loading articles...

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Nov. 25

Alussa Energy Acquisition – Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, 22.5 million shares, priced at $10, managed by BTIG. Proposed NYSE symbol ALUS.U. Business: Blank check company targeting oil and gas E&Ps and midstream business.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 55 minutes ago
City Streets: EB Lawrence is CLOSED from Avenue Rd. to Rosewell for a collision investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:37 PM
Cold and windy this afternoon. While it's chilly today the weekend looks pretty seasonal.
Latest Weather
Read more