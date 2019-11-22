Loading articles...

Impeachment hearings highlight immigrants’ stories

Former White House national security aide Fiona Hill, talks about the time her mother gave her a bowl haircut when she was a child as she testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — In their testimony in the House impeachment inquiry, a number of key witnesses have chosen to highlight a common trait: Their immigrant backgrounds.

One came from northeast England. Another came from the former Soviet Union. Another was born in Canada to parents who’d fled the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany.

Several chose to share details of their families’ stories as they testified in front of Congress this week.

Former National Security Council staffer Fiona Hill, for instance, said the U.S. offered opportunities she “never would have had in England” because of her working-class accent.

And Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman said he felt compelled to enlist to repay the U.S.

Their stories serve in contrast President Donald Trump, who has often depicted immigrants as a threat to national security.

Jill Colvin And Colleen Long, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:28 AM
Good morning GTA! All collector lanes between the Allen and HWY 400 are closed on the WB 401 for construction. Othe…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:06 PM
*TIMELINE: Winds picking up with gusts 60-70 km/h tonight (stronger near lake) and while you're at the bus stop in…
Latest Weather
Read more