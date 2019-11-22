Loading articles...

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street Friday, recovering some ground after three days of losses amid uncertainty over whether the U.S. and China will reach a deal to halt their trade dispute.

The modest gains Friday weren’t enough to erase a weekly loss for the S&P 500 index, its first after six weeks of gains. Banks and health care stocks were among the big gainers, outweighing losses in technology companies and elsewhere.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.75 points, or 0.2%, to 3,110.29.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 109.33 points, or 0.4%, to 27,875.62.

The Nasdaq composite added 13.67 points, or 0.2%, to 8,519.88.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 4.98 points, or 0.3%, to 1,588.94.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 10.17 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow dropped 129.27 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq lost 20.94 points, or 0.2%

The Russell 2000 gave up 7.51 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 603.44 points, or 24.1%.

The Dow is up 4,548.16 points, or 19.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,884.61 points, or 28.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 240.38 points, or 17.8%.

The Associated Press

