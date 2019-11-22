Loading articles...

F-35 unit from Utah base begins deployment to Middle East

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Another Hill Air Force Base squadron equipped with F-35 fighters has left on a combat deployment for the Middle East.

The Standard-Examiner reports that the 34th Fighter Squadron with personnel drawn from active-duty and reserve units at Hill left recently for Al Dhafra Air Base, in the United Arab Emirates.

Col. Steven Behmer, commander of the 388th Fighter Wing, said the squadron consists of pilots and other personnel from the 34th Fighter Squadron and from a reserve unit, the 466th Fighter Squadron.

Personnel and jets from Hill’s 4th Fighter Squadron returned recently from a six-month deployment to the same region.

The Associated Press

