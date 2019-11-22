Loading articles...

Ex-South African leader files leave to appeal in graft case

JOHANNESBURG — Former South African president Jacob Zuma has filed notice to appeal a court ruling that cleared the way for him to be prosecuted for corruption.

Zuma’s lawyers are arguing in Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday to be granted leave to appeal.

The court had dismissed his application to have the corruption case against him permanently halted.

Zuma has alleged his case was prejudiced by lengthy delays in bringing the matter to trial. He also has alleged political interference.

He denies charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to the country’s controversial 1999 arms deal.

Zuma is accused of receiving bribes from French arms manufacturer Thales through his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik, who was convicted of fraud and corruption in 2005.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
Good Morning! Construction has mostly cleared on the major routes, but we still have the SB 410 at Derry, HOV and left lane closed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 11 minutes ago
If you’re coming into #Toronto from the Barrie area there are some lake effect rain showers/flurries this morning (…
Latest Weather
Read more