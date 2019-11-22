Loading articles...

Ex-Houston cop pleads not guilty to deadly drug raid charges

HOUSTON — A former Houston police officer has pleaded not guilty to federal charges he provided false information in a January drug raid that left two people dead and several officers injured.

Gerald Goines entered his plea during a Friday court hearing.

A magistrate judge didn’t immediately rule on Goines’ request for bond. Prosecutors are asking he remain in custody.

The federal charges against Goines and another ex-officer follow state charges filed in August, including two counts of felony murder against Goines.

The Jan. 28 raid was investigated after police alleged Goines lied to obtain a search warrant.

At Friday’s hearing, an FBI agent testified authorities found illegal drugs and a stolen gun in Goines’ car and Goines for years had been having a sexual relationship with one of his confidential informants.

The Associated Press

