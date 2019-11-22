Evacuated Winnipeg hotel had no carbon monoxide detectors: report

WINNIPEG — A new report says a Winnipeg hotel that was evacuated due to a carbon monoxide leak had no carbon monoxide detectors.

The leak occurred at a Super 8 last July and sent 46 people to hospital, although there were no serious injuries.

A preliminary report from Manitoba’s Office of the Fire Commissioner says carbon monoxide from a hot water boiler was being pulled back into the hotel’s air exchange system instead of being vented.

Municipal Affairs Minister Rochelle Squires says the business had been checked a year earlier by a city inspector and was found to be in compliance with all regulations.

But she says there was confusion over whether CO detectors were required in hotels, and some 25 per cent of all hotels did not have them at the time.

Squires says the province, municipal inspectors and others have since clarified that detectors are required.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2019.

The Canadian Press