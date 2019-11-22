Loading articles...

Evacuated Winnipeg hotel had no carbon monoxide detectors: report

Manitoba Environment Minister Rochelle Squires responds to a question during a news conference after a Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment meeting in Vancouver on Friday, November 3, 2017. A new report says a Winnipeg hotel that was evacuated due to a carbon monoxide leak had no carbon monoxide detectors in place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

WINNIPEG — A new report says a Winnipeg hotel that was evacuated due to a carbon monoxide leak had no carbon monoxide detectors.

The leak occurred at a Super 8 last July and sent 46 people to hospital, although there were no serious injuries.

A preliminary report from Manitoba’s Office of the Fire Commissioner says carbon monoxide from a hot water boiler was being pulled back into the hotel’s air exchange system instead of being vented.

Municipal Affairs Minister Rochelle Squires says the business had been checked a year earlier by a city inspector and was found to be in compliance with all regulations.

But she says there was confusion over whether CO detectors were required in hotels, and some 25 per cent of all hotels did not have them at the time.

Squires says the province, municipal inspectors and others have since clarified that detectors are required.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 at Leslie collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:16 AM
As of 8am, Nov 22, it feels more like -3 at #Toronto YYZ with gusty wind out of the wnw. Big change from very early…
Latest Weather
Read more