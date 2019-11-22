Loading articles...

Ethiopia says its 1st satellite will launch next month

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopian officials say the country will launch its first ever satellite next month.

It is the latest example of space ambitions by several African nations.

The satellite was built in China and will be launched from a site there.

Ethiopia’s Innovation and Technology Minister Getahun Mekuria on Friday told reporters the satellite will be used for agricultural, mining, environmental protection and earth observatory purposes.

The minister said Ethiopian engineers took part in the satellite’s construction.

A control centre has been set up on the outskirts of Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

The Associated Press

