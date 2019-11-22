Loading articles...

Driver arrested after reportedly striking 15 cars and a home

Last Updated Nov 22, 2019 at 1:03 pm EST

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man has been arrested under suspicion of impaired driving after reportedly striking 15 vehicles and a home.

Police say they were called to the scene at Dupont Street and Perth Avenue around 12:30 p.m. by passersby.

The driver allegedly caused serious damage to some of the vehicles. The man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken into custody and is being taken to a police breath technician.

No injuries have been reported.

