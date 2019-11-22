Loading articles...

Cyclist dies after hit-and-run in Oshawa

Last Updated Nov 22, 2019 at 8:18 am EST

Durham Police vehicle. Image Credit: TWITTER/@DRPS

A woman, believed to be in her 30s, is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike in Oshawa on Friday morning.

The incident happened in the area of Stevenson Road South and Laval Drive near Highway 401 just before 4 a.m.

The vehicle fled the scene after hitting the cyclist.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a passerby spotted the cyclist on the pavement and called 9-1-1.

A group of bystanders then surrounded the scene to protect the area until authorities arrived.

There has been no description of the vehicle but police say there is debris at the scene that will hopefully help officers with the identification process.

rds65

RIP, but come on now, riding your bike at 4 am is a tad risky at best.

November 22, 2019 at 8:09 am
Anne Nonymous

My condolences but, why was this female cyclist out riding her bike at 4am????

November 22, 2019 at 8:13 am
