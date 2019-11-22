Christmas time is here: Weekend fun in Toronto

It is the most wonderful time of the year, and the holiday fun kicks into high gear this weekend. Below are some events taking place to get you into the Christmas spirit.

Events

Sleigh bells ring, are you listening?

The official start of winter is still around a month away and people are already hating it. But there are nice things to enjoy about winter; it is not all doom and gloom. The magic of the winter and holiday season will be celebrated starting this weekend at the Aurora Winter Festival, which is taking place at Ontario Place. The festival, which is presented by the CNE, includes holiday light displays, a Christmas market, live music and theatrical performances, a skating rink and a tube park, storytime with Santa at the North Pole, and other fun moments. The fun event runs until Jan. 5.

Walking in a winter wonderland

The holiday magic and merriment will also extend to Canada’s Wonderland this weekend for WinterFest. Starting Friday and until New Year’s Eve, the theme park will become a winter and festive wonderland with twinkly lights and decorations, and Christmas fun such as candy cane lane, a Christmas market, live holiday music, sweet and savour treats, a chance to meet Santa, and making cookies with Mrs. Claus.

O Christmas Tree

Christmas tree lighting ceremonies are being held across the city and one of them is taking place at Bloor-Yorkville on Saturday. The Holiday Magic festival starts at 5 p.m. at the Village of Yorkville Park. Listen to a live performance by Canadian pop-star Ruth B. and stick around for the tree lighting ceremony.

Me and my drum

Does your kid love to pretend play the drums or use your pots and pans to create a drum kit? If so, they can get drumming lessons at the Hudson’s Bay on Queen Street this Saturday, part of the FAO Schwarz Holiday Pop-Up. Kids and the kids at heart can marvel at the larger-than-life toys and other treasures. Maybe you will also get the chance to play a tune on the dance-on piano mat. The pop-up starts at 9:30 a.m.

Bring us some ‘vegan’ figgy pudding

The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without yummy food and delicious drinks, and you can vegan them up at the Veg Holiday Market on Sunday. The market at the Artscape Wychwood Barns will showcase the best in vegan treats and recipe books, as well as cruelty-free products and handmade gifts. If this is your first Christmas as a vegan, of if you are the only vegan at your family holiday gathering, check out some of the workshops and presentations that will offer tips on plant-based living.

Transit

Partial Line 1 closure

Subways won’t be running on Line 1 between York Mills and St. Clair stations due to track work. Shuttle buses and Wheel-Trans service will be running.