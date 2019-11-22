Loading articles...

Boy Scouts mortgage vast New Mexico ranch as collateral

FILE - In this July 2001 file photo, a campsite setup off the trail to the summit of the second highest peak in Philmont Scout Ranch, N.M., is shown. The vast Philmont Scout Ranch, one of the most spectacular properties owned by the financially struggling Boy Scouts of America, has been mortgaged by the BSA, according to member of Philmont’s oversight committee. (AP Photo/Ira Dreyfuss, File )

One of the most spectacular properties owned by the Boy Scouts of America is being been mortgaged to help secure the youth organization’s line of credit.

The Boy Scouts say there is no plan to sell the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. It is being used as collateral to help meet financial needs that include rising insurance costs related to sex-abuse litigation.

The move dismayed a member of Philmont’s oversight committee, who says it violates agreements made when the land was donated in 1938. The BSA disputed his assertion.

The mortgage document was signed by top Boy Scout officials in March. But members of the Philmont Ranch Committee only recently learned of the development.

The ranch is a popular destination for hiking and camping trips.

David Crary, The Associated Press


Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 55 minutes ago
City Streets: EB Lawrence is CLOSED from Avenue Rd. to Rosewell for a collision investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:37 PM
Cold and windy this afternoon. While it's chilly today the weekend looks pretty seasonal.
Latest Weather
Read more