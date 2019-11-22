Loading articles...

Boston-to-LA flight makes emergency landing in central NY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Officials say a plane bound from Boston to Los Angeles has made an emergency landing in Syracuse, New York, after reporting an engine problem.

The Federal Aviation Administration says in a statement that Delta Flight 2531 landed safely around 7:30 p.m. Friday at Syracuse Hancock International Airport and taxied to a gate.

The FAA will investigate the incident.

There’s no immediate information on how many people were aboard the Boeing B757.

A message has been left with Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.

The Syracuse airport’s website shows Flight 2531 is now scheduled to leave for Los Angeles late Friday night.

The Associated Press

