Loading articles...

Bosnian govt fires care home overseers over abuse claims

SARAJEVO, Bosnia — The government of one of Bosnia’s two autonomous parts has fired members of the oversight team of a public care home, yielding to popular pressure after an opposition lawmaker published photos of abuse of children entrusted to its care.

The decision was taken the day after public protests triggered by photos of children restrained in an inhuman fashion, including by being tied to radiators or left crying on beds in straitjackets.

The photos were released by an opposition lawmaker who said she was frustrated by the government’s inaction and obfuscation.

The Pazaric home for special needs children was already under investigation on suspicion of financial misconduct by a previous manager and other executive staff appointed by the government of the Bosniak-Croat Federation. The implicated manager and some other members of staff were replaced last spring.

However, authorities had previously refused to replace members of government-appointed management and supervisory boards for failing to spot what appears to have been multilayered, gross and prolonged misconduct.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 44 minutes ago
UPDATE: In Oshawa, Stevenson is now closed from Gibb to Champlain. Could be closed for a couple more hours - plan an alternate.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 18 minutes ago
As of 8am, Nov 22, it feels more like -3 at #Toronto YYZ with gusty wind out of the wnw. Big change from very early…
Latest Weather
Read more