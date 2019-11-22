Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Boeing settles half of lawsuits tied to Indonesian crash
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 22, 2019 10:59 am EST
SunExpress CEO Jens Bischof speaks at a news conference at the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. The Turkish-German airline SunExpress announced Monday it will be buying 10 of the troubled Boeing 737-8 Max jets, grounded globally after crashes, in a deal worth $1.2 billion. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
CHICAGO — Boeing has settled about half of the lawsuits filed in federal court over the October 2018 crash of a 737 Max jet off the coast of Indonesia.
A Boeing spokesman said Friday that the company has settled 63 cases tied to the crash of a plane flown by Indonesia’s Lion Air.
The company isn’t disclosing terms.
A lawyer for Boeing disclosed the pace of negotiations with families of passengers during a hearing in federal district court Thursday in Chicago.
Many of the lawsuits blame Boeing for not telling pilots about a new flight-control system that repeatedly pushed the nose of the plane down before it crashed shortly after takeoff.
Boeing faces dozens of additional lawsuits over a second Max four months later in Ethiopia.