Boeing settles half of lawsuits tied to Indonesian crash

SunExpress CEO Jens Bischof speaks at a news conference at the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. The Turkish-German airline SunExpress announced Monday it will be buying 10 of the troubled Boeing 737-8 Max jets, grounded globally after crashes, in a deal worth $1.2 billion. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

CHICAGO — Boeing has settled about half of the lawsuits filed in federal court over the October 2018 crash of a 737 Max jet off the coast of Indonesia.

A Boeing spokesman said Friday that the company has settled 63 cases tied to the crash of a plane flown by Indonesia’s Lion Air.

The company isn’t disclosing terms.

A lawyer for Boeing disclosed the pace of negotiations with families of passengers during a hearing in federal district court Thursday in Chicago.

Many of the lawsuits blame Boeing for not telling pilots about a new flight-control system that repeatedly pushed the nose of the plane down before it crashed shortly after takeoff.

Boeing faces dozens of additional lawsuits over a second Max four months later in Ethiopia.

The Associated Press

