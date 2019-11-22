Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Biden files papers for South Carolina presidential primary
by Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 22, 2019 12:34 pm EST
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at a town hall held at Lander University on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Greenwood, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
ABBEVILLE, S.C. — Joe Biden has made his South Carolina presidential bid official.
The former vice-president filed his paperwork as a candidate in next year’s Democratic primary during a stop Friday at a soul food restaurant in Abbeville.
Polls have generally shown Biden leading his rivals in South Carolina, where he maintains high popularity among the heavily black Democratic electorate.
Biden joins Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, on the ballot for the Feb. 29 primary. Several candidates including Kamala Harris, author Marianne Williamson and former tech executive Andrew Yang are campaigning in the state this weekend, and officials say some could be filing their paperwork.