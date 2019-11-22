Loading articles...

Biden files papers for South Carolina presidential primary

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at a town hall held at Lander University on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Greenwood, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

ABBEVILLE, S.C. — Joe Biden has made his South Carolina presidential bid official.

The former vice-president filed his paperwork as a candidate in next year’s Democratic primary during a stop Friday at a soul food restaurant in Abbeville.

Polls have generally shown Biden leading his rivals in South Carolina, where he maintains high popularity among the heavily black Democratic electorate.

Biden joins Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, on the ballot for the Feb. 29 primary. Several candidates including Kamala Harris, author Marianne Williamson and former tech executive Andrew Yang are campaigning in the state this weekend, and officials say some could be filing their paperwork.

The filing deadline is Dec. 4.

Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

