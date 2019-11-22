Loading articles...

Baldwin asks Air Force secretary to save whistleblower’s job

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin has asked the head of the Air Force to save a Wisconsin Air National Guard whistleblower’s job.

Master Sgt. Jay Ellis’ complaints about sexual assaults within his unit have spurred two federal investigations. He alleges that his commanders are working to discharge him and deny him retirement benefits in retaliation. The Wisconsin National Guard’s leader, Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar, is investigating those allegations.

Dunbar has said he won’t make any final decisions until the reprisal investigation is complete, but he lacks the authority to stop the process.

The Wisconsin senator wrote to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett on Friday asking her to halt the discharge process, saying it’s unacceptable continues while the reprisal investigation is ongoing and that it could discourage witnesses in the sexual assault probes.

Barrett’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: Update: - the driver of the vehicle reportedly struck up to 15 vehicles and a home - serious damage to some of the vehic…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:16 AM
As of 8am, Nov 22, it feels more like -3 at #Toronto YYZ with gusty wind out of the wnw. Big change from very early…
Latest Weather
Read more