Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Apple delays ‘The Banker’ theatrical release amid review
by Anthony McCartney, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 22, 2019 5:14 pm EST
This image released by Apple TV Plus shows, from left, Nicholas Hoult, Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie in a scene from “The Banker." Apple has canceled the premiere of one of the tech company’s first original films, “The Banker” the day before it was to debut at Los Angeles’ AFI Film Festival. In a statement Wednesday, Apple said that it learned of “some concerns” surrounding “The Banker” and that it needs “some time to look into these matters.” An Apple spokesperson declined to elaborate. (Apple TV Plus via AP)
LOS ANGELES — Apple has delayed the theatrical release of its first original film, “The Banker” amid misconduct allegations against one of the film’s co-producers.
A person familiar with the plans who was not authorized to discuss them publicly confirmed Friday that the film’s Dec. 6 release was being delayed.
The delay comes days after Apple cancelled the film’s premiere at the AFI Film Festival in Los Angeles, citing “some concerns” about the film. The company said it had launched a review.
The Hollywood Reporter published a story Wednesday that said the premiere was cancelled after two relatives of a Bernard Garrett Jr., who is a co-producer on the film, accused him of molesting them when they were girls. Attempts to reach Garrett at several phone numbers listed to him were unsuccessful Friday.
The film is based on the life of Garrett’s father, Bernard, who in the 1950s and ‘60s recruited a white man to pose as the face of his expansive real estate and banking business.