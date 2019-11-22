Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Amazon sues Pentagon over $10B contract awarded to Microsoft
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 22, 2019 9:26 pm EST
WASHINGTON — Amazon is suing the Pentagon over a $10 billion cloud-computing contract awarded to Microsoft.
Amazon said it filed a legal complaint Friday with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims seeking to challenge the decision.
The complaint is sealed, but the company said earlier this month there was “unmistakable bias” on the government’s part.
Amazon’s competitive bid for the “war cloud” project drew criticism from President Donald Trump, who said over the summer that he wanted the Pentagon to take a closer look.
The Pentagon awarded the contract to Microsoft in late October.
U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper has said the procurement was done fairly without outside influence.
The contract, formally called the Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure, or JEDI, was sought by Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and IBM.
