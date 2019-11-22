Loading articles...

Airbnb COO Johnson stepping down from post, to join board

FILE - This Feb. 22, 2018, file photo shows an Airbnb logo during an event in San Francisco. Airbnb’s Chief Operating Officer Belinda Johnson is stepping down from her post in order to achieve a better work-life balance. Johnson will join the San Francisco-based company’s board. CEO Brian Chesky said in a statement Friday, Nov. 22, 2018 that Johnson was the first executive he hired for Airbnb. She’s worked for the business since 2011.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO — Airbnb’s Chief Operating Officer Belinda Johnson is stepping down from her post but will join the company board.

CEO Brian Chesky said Friday that Johnson was the first executive he hired for Airbnb. She’s worked for the business since 2011 and he said she can return as an executive whenever she wants.

Johnson said her children used to play at the Airbnb office after hours, but now her oldest will be heading to college soon. She said that she is resetting the priorities in her life.

The Associated Press

