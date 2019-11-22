Loading articles...

AG Barr: Epstein’s death was a ‘perfect storm of screw-ups’

Attorney General William Barr speaks with an Associated Press reporter onboard an aircraft en route to Cleveland, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, during a two-day trip to Ohio and Montana. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Attorney General William Barr says Jeffrey Epstein’s death was the result of a “perfect storm of screw-ups.”

Barr’s comments in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press come days after two correctional officers responsible for guarding Epstein were charged with falsifying prison records.

Officers Tova Noel and Michael Thomas are accused of sleeping and browsing the internet instead of checking on Epstein, who killed himself in his cell in August. The wealthy financier was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The indictment against the officers is a damning glimpse of safety lapses inside a high-security unit at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York.

A lawyer for Thomas has said both guards are being “scapegoated.”

Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press


Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
Good Morning! Construction has mostly cleared on the major routes, but we still have the SB 410 at Derry, HOV and left lane closed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 11 minutes ago
If you’re coming into #Toronto from the Barrie area there are some lake effect rain showers/flurries this morning (…
Latest Weather
Read more