Loading articles...

2 plead guilty to civil charges in Missouri man’s death

FULTON, Mo. — A central Missouri couple who were supposed to care for a developmentally disabled man whose body was found encased in concrete have pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges arising from his death.

Prosecutors announced Friday that 54-year-old Sherry Paulo and her 59-year-old husband, Anthony Flores, both of Fulton, pleaded guilty to failing to provide necessary care for Carl DeBrodie, resulting in his injury and death. Paulo also pleaded guilty to health care fraud for trying to hide that DeBrodie had died.

Paulo and Flores were responsible for DeBrodie’s care at Second Chance Homes in Fulton. Investigators say DeBrodie went missing in the fall of 2016, but his disappearance wasn’t reported until April 17, 2017. His body was found a week later in a container encased in concrete inside a Fulton storage unit.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: SB DVP south of Dundas.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:37 PM
Cold and windy this afternoon. While it's chilly today the weekend looks pretty seasonal.
Latest Weather
Read more