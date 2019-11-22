Loading articles...

13 more bodies of soldiers found days after Mali attack

BAMAKO, Mali — People in Mali say 13 more bodies of soldiers have been found days after an attack by Islamic extremists in the northeast killed at least 30.

A local leader said Friday that villagers in Tabankort found six bodies of Malian soldiers at the site of Monday’s attack and buried them. Residents in nearby Infokaritene found seven other bodies and buried them.

The leader spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

Mali army spokesman Col. Maj. Diarran Kone said he could not yet comment on the matter.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack near the border with Niger.

Demonstrations are being held Friday calling for better protection for soldiers engaged in the fight against extremism in the West African country.

Baba Ahmed, The Associated Press

