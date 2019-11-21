Loading articles...

Woman accused of stabbing another for wearing fur

CLEVELAND — Authorities say a woman repeatedly stabbed another at an Ohio church for wearing fur.

Cleveland Heights police say 35-year-old Meredith Lowell stabbed the victim in the arm and abdomen Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a man wrestled Lowell to the floor and held her until officers arrived. The victim remained hospitalized Thursday. Her condition was unclear.

Officials say the victim had taken children she was babysitting to a Presbyterian church for choir practice.

Police Chief Anne Mecklenburg says Lowell was previously charged with a knife attack on someone wearing fur last November in neighbouring University Heights. That case is pending.

A telephone number to seek comment from Lowell’s attorney couldn’t be found.

Mark Gillispie, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 west of the 400 collectors, delay from McCowan.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:35 AM
As of 8:30am, it feels closer to 0 at #Toronto YYZ, Nov21, but milder air on the way. Late tonight closer to 8°C wi…
Latest Weather
Read more