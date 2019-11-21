Loading articles...

WeWork cuts nearly 20% of workforce in restructuring effort

NEW YORK — WeWork is slashing nearly 20% of its workforce in the wake of its failed stock market debut.

The shared office space company said it has laid off 2,400 of its approximately 12,500 employees to “create a more efficient organization.” WeWork said the job cuts began weeks ago in regions around the world and continued this week in the U.S.

WeWork is restructuring its money-losing business model, which turned off Wall Street investors and forced the company to pull out of an IPO.

Japanese tech conglomerate Softbank saved WeWork from the brink of bankruptcy with a $9.5 billion bailout.

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann was forced out of the company with a $1.7 billion payout, stoking resentment among some employees now facing layoffs and a reduction in the value of their stock options.

Alexandra Olson, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
UPDATE: SB DVP south of Don Mills - right lane blocked due to a stalled bus, SB Don Mills ramp to SB DVP remains CL…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:35 AM
As of 8:30am, it feels closer to 0 at #Toronto YYZ, Nov21, but milder air on the way. Late tonight closer to 8°C wi…
Latest Weather
Read more