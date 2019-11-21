Loading articles...

‘Uncut Gems,’ ‘The Lighthouse’ top Spirit Awards nominations

Natasha Lyonne, left, and Zazie Beetz announce the nominees for the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards at the LINE Hotel on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — The Safdie brothers’ Diamond District crime film “Uncut Gems” and Robert Eggers’ fever-dream period tale “The Lighthouse” lead the 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards with five nominations each.

The nominations for the annual pre-Oscars ceremony honouring indie film were announced Thursday in Los Angeles. Independent distributor A24 dominated the nominations with 18 total nods, including those for “Uncut Gems” and “The Lighthouse.”

Up for best feature are “Uncut Gems,” “The Farewell,” “Marriage Story,” “Clemency” and “A Hidden Life.” Only films with a budget below $22.5 million are eligible for the Spirits.

Acting nominees include nods for Renee Zellweger, Jennifer Lopez, Adam Sandler and Robert Pattinson.

The Spirit Awards will be held Feb. 8, the day before the Academy Awards.

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press


