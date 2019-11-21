Loading articles...

UK’s Labour promises radical change if it wins election

Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn waves as he arrives ahead of a TV debate at the ITV studios in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are set to go head-to-head in their first live televised debate Tuesday evening, as the UK prepares for a General Election on Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON — Britain’s main opposition Labour Party is launching its detailed platform for Britain’s Dec. 12 election as it tries to close an opinion-poll gap with the governing Conservatives.

The left-of-centre party is pledging higher public spending and a greater role for the state in housing, transport and the provision of utilities.

The party says Thursday’s manifesto will include pledges to build 150,000 new homes a year for social rent and create hundreds of thousands of “green jobs” to combat climate change.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives accuse Labour of reckless spending and outmoded socialist ideas.

But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn compares himself to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, whose “New Deal” helped tackle the Great Depression. Corbyn said Roosevelt “had to take on the rich and powerful in America to do it.”

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit and British politics at https://www.apnews.com/Brexit

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
Yonge is closed Major Mackenzie to Centre Street.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:13 AM
It’s a chilly start to our Thursday but it will be a mild finish for #Toronto GTA @jilltaylor680 says rain and stro…
Latest Weather
Read more