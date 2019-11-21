Loading articles...

Ukrainians mark 6th anniversary of mass protests

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, foreground left, and his wife Olena Zelenska hold candles as they walk to a memorial in Independent Square (Maidan) in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. The memorial is dedicated to people who died in clashes with security forces in 2013 during protests sparked by then President Viktor Yanukovych’s decision in November 2013 to freeze ties with the West and tilt toward Moscow. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

KYIV, Ukraine — About 5,000 people have gathered on the central square of the Ukrainian capital to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the beginning of protests that led to the president fleeing the country.

Many of those who gathered Thursday night expressed frustration that the protests did not cleanse Ukraine of endemic corruption that was a catalyst for the demonstrations.

Teacher Tatiana Borisyuk lamented that the protests “changed the history of our country but hardly changed the system, which as before is based on the power of oligarchs and corruption.”

The protests started after Russia-friendly President Viktor Yanukovych backed out of a deal for closer relations with the European Union.

He fled three months later, after the protests turned bloody and more than 100 people died.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 west of the 400 collectors, delay from McCowan.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:35 AM
As of 8:30am, it feels closer to 0 at #Toronto YYZ, Nov21, but milder air on the way. Late tonight closer to 8°C wi…
Latest Weather
Read more