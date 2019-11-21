Loading articles...

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of November 20, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Phil Collins; $2,167,750; $146.69.

2. Guns N’ Roses; $2,003,111; $127.13.

3. Muse; $1,923,292; $84.32.

4. Ariana Grande; $1,896,140; $92.31.

5. Post Malone; $1,839,868; $119.19.

6. Queen + Adam Lambert; $1,744,103; $121.60.

7. Jonas Brothers; $1,730,734; $108.33.

8. John Mayer; $1,487,525; $98.92.

9. Cher; $1,485,624; $127.42.

10. Eric Church; $1,404,815; $86.26.

11. Zac Brown Band; $1,368,361; $61.76.

12. Shawn Mendes; $1,305,523; $80.22.

13. Iron Maiden; $1,296,664; $63.90.

14. Little Mix; $1,285,214; $62.79.

15. Florida Georgia Line; $1,250,438; $68.99.

16. Backstreet Boys; $1,236,727; $97.91.

17. Hootie & The Blowfish; $1,008,193; $64.13.

18. KISS; $1,004,742; $83.45.

19. Marc Anthony; $989,507; $101.58.

20. Thomas Rhett; $944,343; $75.53.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
NB DVP approaching Don Mills - left lane blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 14 minutes ago
*TIMELINE: Winds picking up with gusts 60-70 km/h tonight (stronger near lake) and while you're at the bus stop in…
Latest Weather
Read more