Thompson, Manitoba has a violent crime problem

In today’s Big Story podcast, every year, Maclean’s crunches the numbers on some of the most dangerous places in Canada. And for the past four years, the leader in violent crime severity has been Thompson, Manitoba. It has some of the problems that many communities face—poverty, addiction, homelessness—but its remote location makes them all worse.

So what has the community tried to get crime down? What’s worked and what hasn’t? It’s clear by now the problem won’t be solved by policing alone, so what kind of holistic approach might help? And, simply, how does it feel to live in a place that’s become known as a crime capital? What does that do to citizens?

GUEST: Shannon VanRaes, Maclean’s

